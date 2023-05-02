Maisie Millichip, Fishguard Sea Cadets’ Leading Cadet has been selected for the honour out of the thousands of sea cadets in the country. She will view the parade from a special cadet forces spectator area at Admiralty Arch.

Maisie has recently been selected as First Sea Lord Cadet, representing the whole of the south west area for Sea Cadets.

This is an important and demanding role, working with the First Sea Lord and the Admiralty and representing the Sea Cadet Voice.

The First Sea Lord is usually the highest ranking and most senior admiral to serve in the British Armed Forces and the First Sea Lord's Cadets are regarded as some of the very best cadets from their respective organisations.

Last year Pembrokeshire College student Maisie was selected to be the Lord Lieutenant’s cadet.

During her year in office she attended events, alongside HM Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, to Mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and then to mark the passing of her Majesty the Queen, as well as events to mark the appointment of His Majesty the King and many local events.

Each of the six sections of the Cadet Force; the Sea Cadet Corps, Royal Marines Cadets, Volunteer Cadet Corps, Combined Cadet Force, Air Training Corps and Army Cadet Force will be represented at the coronation.

A senior cadet from each respective Cadet Force will accompany the Royal British Legion Standards in Parliament Square.

Together, over 150 cadets and cadet force adult volunteers will be present in the stands by the Admiralty Arch for the procession for the new King.

The cadets will also be moving down the Mall to watch the flypast.

“Cadets will be involved throughout the whole ceremony, as we honour the King and proudly celebrate his step into becoming His Majesty,” said a spokesperson for the Army Cadets.

"This is a huge honour for a Fishguard cadet and a first for Fishguard Sea Cadets,” said Commanding Officer, Chris Peake.