Legend will be bringing Bob Marley back to life at The Queens Hall, Narberth in May.

The seven musicians in Legend will be performing the Bob Marley and the Wailers tribute featuring top hits like Three Little Birds, Jamming, One Love, Get Up Stand Up and many more.

The band is led by Michael Anton Phillips and its musicians have worked with reggae stars such as Beres Hammond, The Original Wailers, Dennis Brown, Rankin Roger, The Beat, Apache Indian, Errol Dunkley, George, Musical Youth, Gregory Isaacs and Aswad.

The two-hour show features flawless musicianship, irresistible reggae groove and a stage presence akin to that of Bob Marley himself.

Legend has performed across the world, including the UK, Holland, France, Italy, Spain, Singapore, South Africa, Latvia, Lithuania, Dubai, Bahrain, Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Estonia and Poland.

Legend will be at The Queens Hall, Narberth on Friday, May 5. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22 and are available from the venue.