Joan Davies, from Pembroke, died last July – aged 89 – from mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos.

Her husband David died from the same cancer 10 years earlier at the age of 89.

Following his mum’s death, Jeff Davies, 61, instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how his mum and dad were exposed to the hazardous material.

They are investigating whether Joan’s illness was linked to washing David’s work clothes.

David worked for the Central Electricity Generating Board (CEGB) in Gabalfa and then Pembroke Power Station.

David and Joan Davies married in 1955. (Image: Family photo)

Paying tribute to his mum, Jeff said: “Mum had always been fit and active and her diagnosis and death from mesothelioma was a real shock.

“It seemed unbelievable that she could have died from the same disease as dad did ten years earlier.

“From discussion with the doctors, we heard about secondary asbestos exposure. After the move to Pembroke, dad always came home covered in dust.

“Mum made him remove his overalls outside or in the garage and shook or beat them to remove the worst of the dust before washing them.

“Dad had several sets of overalls and the dust was so bad that mum was cleaning them every few days.

“It’s terrible to think that by doing that for all those years, it is very likely that she was exposed to the asbestos that led to her death.”

Joan and David met in 1948 and married in 1955. The couple had three sons together, Greg, Chris and Jeff, although Greg has passed away. The couple have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joan worked for Pembroke County Council for more than 20 years.

Joan and David were a fit and active couple who enjoyed foreign travel and travelled to Australia 15 to 20 times to visit family, and enjoyed regular skiing holidays.

Joan and David Davies enjoyed travelling. (Image: Family photo)

They both enjoyed gardening and socialising and belonged to a number of local groups including gardening club and the maritime organisation.

David was a keen golfer and had been chairman and captain of the South Pembs Golf Club.

He died in May 2012.

Joan began to feel unwell last May with pains in her back and chest. Initially, tests were inconclusive but she was diagnosed with mesothelioma at the end of June, and passed away less than a month later on July 17.

Jeff and Chris, 63, have now appealed to their dad’s former workmates for information on the working conditions he faced.

They are keen to trace anyone who worked with David for the CEGB between 1955 and 1969 and then Pembroke Power Station between 1969 and 1982.

The sons of David and Joan Davies are looking to trace anyone who worked alongside their father. (Image: Family photo)

Alexandra Lausen, a specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer, said: “Having to watch their mum lose her fight with the same cancer which caused their dad’s death has left Jeff, Chris and the rest of their family devastated.

“While many of the cases we deal with are related to occupational exposure to asbestos, situations where family members experience secondary exposure to asbestos are sadly far more common than people may realise.

“Following their dad’s death from mesothelioma, Jeff and Chris have a number of concerns and questions as to how their mum was exposed to asbestos, leading her to suffer the same cause of death as her husband.

“We’re determined to help Jeff and Chris in their search for answers. If David’s former work colleagues could come forward, it would be a huge help in providing some closure for a family who have suffered such a terrible double tragedy.

"Through our work we often deal with cases involving women who are shocked to learn that their illness is asbestos related, particularly when they haven’t worked in industries which are typically associated with the material.

“Jeff and Chris hope that by sharing their story they can also encourage other women in their mum’s position to seek the help and support they are entitled to.”

Joan and David Davies moved to Pembrokeshire in 1969. (Image: Family photo)

Working in the test and efficiency department at the CEGB, David’s role involved removing lagging – which contained asbestos – from pipework, either by drilling or cutting into it, so that temperature sensors could be attached for testing.

At Pembroke Power Station, David worked in close proximity to other tradesmen who were applying asbestos lagging to pipework and equipment while the station was under construction.

When the station was open, he often had to remove lagging from pipework and machinery in his role as an instrument technician to access the section or part in need of repair or replacement.

“Hopefully we can reach some of dad’s old workmates and get some of the answers the family deserves about mum’s asbestos exposure,” said Jeff.

“Nothing can bring mum or dad back to us, but it would be good to get some answers and closure for an amazing couple, neither of whom deserved to have their lives cut short in this way.”

Anyone with information that could help the Davies family should contact Alexandra Lausen on 0117 926 1554 or email alexandra.lausen@irwinmitchell.com.