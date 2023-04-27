PEMBROKESHIRE'S beauty has been captured on camera this week by our Western Telegraph Camera Club members.
They have been taking stunning images of the scenic views including the many beaches and harbours as well as the countryside, great views of streets and the Aurora Borealis which made an appearance in the skies again.
Here are just a few of our favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
