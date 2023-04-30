Ceri Dupree – whose drag act was once described by the late Paul O’Grady as ‘in a field full of donkeys, Ceri is a racehorse’ – will be at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on Saturday, May 13.

Ceri, who was born in Swansea, is known as one of the finest female impersonators, having been Danny LaRue in Cilla in 2014, as Arlene in EastEnders in 1985 and Ceri Dupree Unfrocked in 2001.

Ceri will be bringing his over-the-top costumes, facial expressions, physical gestures and incredible vocal talent to the theatre for hysterical madness in his drag act which will feature a whopping 15 outfits!

Ceri will be bringing all the famous names with impersonations of the likes of Joan Rivers, Joan Collins, Shirley Bassey, Lady Gaga, Cher, Camilla, Tina Turner and many more, bringing live vocals, impersonations, stand-up comedy routines, specially written sketches and songs.

Ceri Dupree: Back to the Rhinestone will be at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, May 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £17 for adults and £15 for concessions and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.