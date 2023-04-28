Rhys Vaughan, of Carreg Onnen, and Luke Jackson, of Dan y Bryn, were accused of assaulting a man in Puncheston on April 3, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

The defendants – both 24 – indicated pleas of guilty and were sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 19.

They were both made the subject of a one-year community order, and must each complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both defendants must also pay £125 each in compensation, and a £95 surcharge.

Jackson was ordered to pay £85 in costs.