The figures were released by the Trussell Trusts, showing that the demand for food parcels has increased. Their food banks provide 185,320 emergency food parcels across Wales, with 69,683 of these being provided for children.

The figures show that the number of parcels provided between April 2022, and March 2023, is 85 per cent higher than the same period five years ago.

Highlighting the impact the increasing cost of living is having on Welsh households, Trussell Trust said that the number of food parcels given out is 44 per cent higher than that of the period between April 2021, and March 2022.

More than 56,000 people in Wales used a Trussell Trust food bank for the first time in the last year, showing that the current cost of living crisis and the pandemic plus the lack of an increase in wages is causing more and more families to struggle.

Trussell Trust also states that Wales has the highest poverty rate amongst the UK nations and regions, with 24 per cent of people in poverty according to the Household Below Average Income series 2020/21.

Emma Shepherd, Cardiff Foodbank’s project manager, said: “Many people in Cardiff – and across the whole of Wales – are struggling to get by. We know that we have the highest poverty rates in the UK, and this is something we are noticing more and more with increasing numbers of people coming through our doors.

“Food banks shouldn’t be a fact of life, and Universal Credit should guarantee that everyone should be able to afford the essentials in life, like food, heating and clothing.

“We will continue to work to end the need for food banks in Wales, but meanwhile we thank the public for their amazingly generous support in making sure we have the food we need so no one faces hunger.”

December 2022 was the busiest month on record for food banks, with 24,662 emergency food parcels distributed in Wales alone.

The Trussell Trust is calling for the Welsh Government to take action to develop a plan to reduce and prevent the need for emergency food aid and to establish a Welsh benefits system.

Susan Lloyd-Selby, Trussell Trust’s network lead for Wales, said: “These latest statistics show that the need for food banks in Wales in continually increasing. We have come out of the hardest winter we have ever seen as a charity, and though some of our food banks and their volunteers are at breaking point they are still ensuring that everyone who needs food gets it.

“Everyone in Wales should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes. This has got harder in the last year, as has been shown by the 56,000 people needing an emergency food parcel for the first time and a huge increase in children needing our support. This is not right.”

To view the Trussell Trust’s annual food parcel data for 2022/23, visit trusselltrust.org/end-of-year-stats.