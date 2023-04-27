Jesse Nicholson, 43, of Marsh Road, admitted stealing two bottles of Gordon’s Gin – worth a combined £45 – on December 17, and a £9.38 bottle of gin on December 28.

He was handed an 18 month conditional discharge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 19, and was ordered to pay compensation of the value of the stolen gin.

When appearing at court, Nicholson was also charged with an offence of harassment for the breach of a restraining order which had been made on March 27.

Nicholson was reported shouting and swearing in the street while stepping out in front of vehicles on March 30, and shouting “I will kill you” while in the hearing of persons who had a restraining order on him.

He pleaded guilty, and was made the subject of a one-year community order, was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £40 fine, and must complete 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement.