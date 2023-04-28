David Badham, 41, of Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest, admitted three driving offences including driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 19.

He admitted a charge of driving without insurance, a charge of using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate and a charge of driving after his licence had been revoked.

The charges related to December 16 when he drove a Toyota on St Thomas’ Green, Haverfordwest. There was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle. There was also no valid test certificate in force for the vehicle and on April 8, 2020, he had his driving licence revoked by the secretary of state on account of disability and had not had it reinstated when he was caught behind the wheel.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £461 fine, £184 surcharge and £110 costs.

Paul Davis, 49, of Mayfield Acres, Kilgetty, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

He was caught on October 4 driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on King William Street, Pembroke Dock when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after being found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate.

Michael Thomas McAteer, 66, of Priory Road, Milford Haven, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

He was caught on December 4 driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A40 Pont Lesnevan Bridge, Carmarthen, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £423 fine, £169 surcharge and £90 costs.

Natalya Teresa Tostevin, 44, of Pen y Cwm, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

She was caught on November 28 driving a Renault Clio at Withybush Hospital when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.