A TEENAGER who travelled from Wakefield to Pembrokeshire without paying has been ordered to pay the price of the fare on top of a fine.
Millie Williams, 18, of Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, was found guilty of not having a ticket to travel by Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 11.
She was caught in Haverfordwest on November 30 without a ticket entitling her to travel.
She was ordered to pay £220 fine, £188.40 compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here