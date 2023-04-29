A TEENAGER who travelled from Wakefield to Pembrokeshire without paying has been ordered to pay the price of the fare on top of a fine.

Millie Williams, 18, of Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, was found guilty of not having a ticket to travel by Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 11.

She was caught in Haverfordwest on November 30 without a ticket entitling her to travel.

She was ordered to pay £220 fine, £188.40 compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.