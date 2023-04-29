Dean Rosser, 56, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest, faced four charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

He is charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, with the offence alleged to have taken place between February 11 and April 19 this year.

He is also charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin – or diamorphine - between the same dates.

He also faces two charges of possession of a class A drug, after allegedly being caught in possession of 1g of crack cocaine and 15.8g of diamorphine at Carmarthen Railway Station on April 19.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 22.