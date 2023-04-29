A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been remanded in custody after being accused of supplying of class A drugs.
Dean Rosser, 56, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest, faced four charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.
He is charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, with the offence alleged to have taken place between February 11 and April 19 this year.
He is also charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin – or diamorphine - between the same dates.
He also faces two charges of possession of a class A drug, after allegedly being caught in possession of 1g of crack cocaine and 15.8g of diamorphine at Carmarthen Railway Station on April 19.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here