The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is from Letterston, was ordered to pay £3,900.63 by Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 6.

The money is back dated child support and an enforcement fee for the period between March 10, 2019, and November 19, 2022.

Judges found that the Child Maintenance Group had given the relevant notice to apply for the liability order and that the defendant was responsible for paying child support and had not made the payment.