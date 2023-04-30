Daniel Patrick Wilson, 32, of Gray Avenue, Manorbier, Tenby, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

He was caught on November 4 doing 36mph in a Mazda 3 on the A478 Crymych where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stasia Rogers, 40, of Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

She was caught on November 20 doing 47mph in a Seat Leon on Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £440, given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Llinos Llewelyn Ford, 27, of Llys y Crofft, Whitland, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

She was caught on November 4 doing 48mph in a Ford Transit Connect on the A478 Crymych where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £440, given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.