TWO Pembrokeshire drivers and a driver from Whitland have been fined for speeding.
Daniel Patrick Wilson, 32, of Gray Avenue, Manorbier, Tenby, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.
He was caught on November 4 doing 36mph in a Mazda 3 on the A478 Crymych where the limit is 30mph.
He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Stasia Rogers, 40, of Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.
She was caught on November 20 doing 47mph in a Seat Leon on Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, where the limit is 30mph.
She was fined £440, given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.
Llinos Llewelyn Ford, 27, of Llys y Crofft, Whitland, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.
She was caught on November 4 doing 48mph in a Ford Transit Connect on the A478 Crymych where the limit is 30mph.
She was fined £440, given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.
