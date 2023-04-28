Record-breaking crowds lined the streets of the town in 2022 as the showpiece event made its welcome return to the town following a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

The parade of horses – which saw at least one exhibitor in all 20 classes – was followed by a cavalcade of 74 vintage tractors and 96 cars, motorbikes, buses and lorries.

Supreme Champion Cwm-Meudwy Bonwr, a five-year-old, home-bred Section A Welsh Mountain Pony owned by Rod Lewis, of Cwm-meudwy Stud, Llandysul, was the first of its breed to be awarded the winning rosette in around twenty years.

The supreme champion leads the parade. Picture Stuart Ladd

“The judges felt he was a very, very good example of his type,” show secretary Tudor Harries said, “and a more than worthy winner.”

The Reserve Champion award went to the 2019 Supreme Champion Brynygwennol Royal Tribune, a Section B Welsh pony owned by the Russell family, of St Dogmaels.

Members of the show committee – some of whom reckoned the crowds lining the streets for the traditional parade reached record levels – were jubilant at the successful return of a ‘unique’ event dating back to 1871, but last staged in 2019.

“It was a huge success,” said Mr Harries. “The show exceeded all expectations – the weather was favourable and everything was on our side.

“We had 57 stallions, including nine in the Heavy Horse turnouts and an exhibitor in every class – and we’re talking 20 classes in total.

“We would like to thank everyone for their hard work especially the volunteers,” added Mr Harries.

“A lot of them were youngsters which hopefully will safeguard the future of this great event for years to come.”

The show president was former Wales international Dafydd Jones and the chairman was Mark Jukes.

Geraint James, of Awen Teifi, took over the role of parade marshall formerly held by the late Martin Radley.

2022 RESULTS

Section C 3 year old and under: Chloe Evans, Cwmplas Stud, Maesllyn, Menai Checkmate. Section C 4 years +: Calvert Williams, New Foundry, Ffos y Ffin, Brohedydd Golden Jo. Section D 3 year old and under: Amber Watkins, Maesglas, Cardigan, Dolderydd Jim. Section D 4 years +: Elgan Evans, Troedrhiw, Harford, Eglwysfach Royal Flyer. Sports Horse: Carys Williams, Pengwern Uchaf, Cenarth, Dan a Mei Miracle Boy.

Coloured Stallions Traditional: Mathew Carr, Hendy, Carn Nicholas Boy. Coloured Stallions Non Traditional: Amy Wilde/ C Elliot, Llandeilo, Chance Encounter. Palomino: Alison Hayward, Bwlchygroes, Llandysul, Taraco Inferno. Heavy Horse: Siedi Shires, Milnofield Jack. Shetland: Howell Thomas, Fronllan, Cwmbach, Fronllan Brenin Arthur. Donkeys: Bridfa Genal, Penparc, Twyford Jasper. Any Other Breed Under 13.2: Roxie Thomas, Mydroilyn, Furzey Lodge Flash Gordon. Any Other Breed Over 13.2: Martin Floyd, Llanelli, Tesnabil.

Private Driving: Lester Dagge, Gelliwen, Cwmmeudwy Cadno (Reserve Champion H H Turnouts). Private Exercise Vehicle: Lilwen Joynson, Horse Sense For Life, Felindre Farchog, Bryn Llewelyn Rhys. Best Tradesmands Turnout: Eirwyn George, Llainfawr, Bwlchygroes, Duke. Heavy Horse Turnout and Supreme Champion H H Turnouts: John Fletcher, Penrallt Uchaf, Moylgrove, George and Joe. Best Dressed Heavy Horse Shown in Show Harness: Huw Murphy, Shire Horse Farm, Eglwyswrw, Santes.

All monies raised by street collection went to local and national charities.

A handler and her stallion enjoy the occasion. Picture: Stuart Ladd

A huge number of vintage tractors were on parade as well. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Crowds lined the streets to watch the parade of stallions of all breeds. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Easy does it, one of stallions shows its mettle during the judging of the horses. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Everyone enjoyed the event. Picture: Stuart Ladd

In a touching moment parade marshal Geraint James paid tribute to his predecessor Martin Radley, as the parade passed Queen's Bakery, the Radley family business. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Handlers lead their stallions in the section D class. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Handlers show off their stallions in the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Horses large and small joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Huge crowds lined the streets. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Vintage cars also joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd

One of the stallions shows its mettle during the judging of Barley Saturday. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Stallions parade through a packed town centre. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Team effort..... stallions of all breeds were run through the streets. Picture: Stuart Ladd

The parade was the first since the COVID pandemic. Picture: Stuart Ladd

The vintage tractors were popular with the crowds. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Vehicles all sizes joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd