The service is an amalgamation of the previous 351 routes between Tenby and Pendine and the 352 between Tenby and Kilgetty which were due to be axed.

However, roadworks between Amroth and Pendine mean that it will not be fully operational for its first two months.

It’s a ‘regrettable’, but necessary situation, said the county councillor for Kilgetty and Begelly, Alistair Cameron.

He explained: “I can now confirm that the new 351 bus service will start on 2 May. This replaces the old 351 and 352 services which are discontinuing at the end of April.

“However, the new service will only be able to run between Tenby and Amroth (including Saundersfoot, Kilgetty – with Ryelands Lane, Sardis, Wiseman’s Bridge, Pleasant Valley, Stepaside and Summerhill) for May and June and it will not travel between Amroth and Pendine for these two months.

“This is because the coast road between Amroth and Pendine will be closed for approximately eight weeks from 2 May due to highway realignment work following cliff erosion.

"The full service should therefore be running between Tenby and Pendine from the beginning of July at the latest.

This is regrettable but clearly the work has to be undertaken on the Amroth to Pemdine Road and I hope the full service will be provided as soon as possible.

“I understand notices are being put on the bus stops in Pendine and on service buses to make customers aware."

The route is being operated by Taf Valley Coaches, which pulled out of the previous 351 and 352 routes because they had become ‘financially unsustainable’ after the withdrawal of funding.

It also pointed out that this summer’s open-top double-decker bus service operated by First Cymru would also have a direct impact by 'creaming off' trade.

Residents and local politicians voiced their concerns over the axing of the services, stating that they were a lifeline, especially for getting those without transport to the shops and the doctor’s surgery.

Some residents of the Sandyhill Park area of Saundersfoot had even said that they would have to move house if services were no longer availa Two essential bus services that were due to be axed at the end of this month have been given a last-minute reprieve.

Saundersfoot South county councillor Chris Williams said: “I can now confirm that the Traffic Commissioner has approved the application to register the revised 351 bus route from 2nd of May.

"The new 351 service will start on 2nd of May as planned. This is a great result for the local communities who rely heavily on this bus service.”