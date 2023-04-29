And that verdict comes directly from the remarkable men and women who tackle the tough triathlons all over the globe.

Run in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council, Ironman Wales scored in the top 10 globally and top 10 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in eight out of nine categories in the Ironman Athletes’ Choice Awards.

Ironman Wales is the only race to have scored in the top 10 in so many categories, underlining just how the iconic Pembrokeshire race is a firm favourite.

Ironman Wales’ spectacular swim start at Tenby’s North Beach, beautiful bike ride past beaches and castles and finish line on streets packed with cheering crowds is now world famous.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “It is fantastic to see Ironman Wales, Tenby and Pembrokeshire featuring so often and so highly rated on this list.

“Considering that Ironman holds events in areas such as Barcelona, Florida, Switzerland, Finland and Australia, the competition is intense and underlines just how successful this event is and how important it is to show off what Pembrokeshire has to offer.

“Each event draws thousands of competitors and supporters from all over the world and these awards show that word of the Pembrokeshire welcome is being spread far and wide.

“Ironman Wales is very important to the county of Pembrokeshire and I’m delighted that the council can continue to work closely with this event and that Pembrokeshire continues to benefit from it.”

Among the comments received on Ironman Wales was this from Natalie, a British racer: “The support and atmosphere was like nothing I have ever experienced. It was electric.

“I had goose bumps and it nearly brought tears to my eyes.

“This event is truly special and is the best event I have done in regards to course and atmosphere. Truly incredible.”

Another Ironman Wales finisher, Pauline, added: “Ironman Wales is a test of absolute grit and determination, but the crowd support and enthusiasm is incredibly uplifting.

“It’s a stunning place to race but seriously tough - it’s not easy to conquer the dragon - but crossing that finish line is life changing in a very positive way.”

Sam Brawn, regional director for UK and Ireland at The Ironman Group, said: “Having had a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 season was the first time since the 2019 season that athletes could have a full uninterrupted season of Ironman racing.

“This meant we were back racing in Tenby for yet another unforgettable racing experience which has resulted in Top10 rankings in eight out of the nine Ironman Athletes’ Choice Awards, showing the most consistency globally.

“This event would not be able to receive so much praise without the incredible host community, local stakeholders and volunteers who come out year-on-year to be part of the event.

“We thank the athletes for voting for us and hope to provide them with an even better racing experience this season.”

Ironman Wales takes place this year on September 3, with the 2024 date fixed for September 22.

Results from the Ironman Athletes’ Choice Awards:

Overall satisfaction: 5th in Europe, 9th Globally

Attend next year’s event: 3rd in Europe, 9th Globally

Recommend to a friend: 2nd in Europe, 2nd Globally

Overall Bike Experience: 2nd in Europe, 2nd Globally

Overall Run Experience: 4th in Europe, 9th Globally

Overall Venue Satisfaction: 2nd in Europe, 10th Globally Overall

Host City: 2nd in Europe, 3rd Globally Overall

Post Race Satisfaction: 2nd in Europe, 3rd Globally.