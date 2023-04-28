The event will see vintage tractors galore out and about on the county roads, with the first sighting to be had on Saturday, April 29, following the lunchtime arrival of the ferry into Pembroke Dock.

It is thought that up to 100 tractors could be crossing the water for the weekend, and they will be making their way to the Withybush Showground in Haverfordwest for an overnight stop ahead of the event’s run with their Welsh counterparts on Sunday.

The Wales contingent travelled over to Ireland in 2022, when more than 24,000 euro was raised for charity, but because of the pandemic, the last time the Irish tractor owners visited Pembrokeshire was 2019.

“We’re really looking forward to another great weekend and renewing old friendships,” said event chairman Hywel Mason of Mason Bros Plant Hire, Lampeter Velfrey. “Covid saw the curtailment of a lot of rural activities, so it’s great we are now able to resume our run, which will be raising money for local good causes as well as hopefully providing a spectacle for people to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend.”

The tractors will be arriving in Pembroke Dock on the Irish Feeries sailing which is due to dock at 12.45pm on Saturday April 29.

They will then make their way to the showground in Haverfordwest via Admiralty Way, Treginnis Hill, the Cleddau Bridge, Burton, Merlin’s Bridge, Freeman’s Way, Scotchwell Roundabout and by-pass.

On Sunday April 30, the Welsh and Irish tractor cavalcade will leave the showground at 11am for a run through the countryside to Clarbeston Road for a 1.30pm lunch stop ahead of their return.

The route takes in Spittal, Spittal Cross, Puncheston, Morvil Mountain, Henry’s Moat, Farthings Hook, Gwastad and Llysyfran village.

The Irish tractors will return on the Monday afternoon sailing from Pembroke Dock.