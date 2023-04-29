Pembrokeshire artist Naomi Tydeman has chased possible sightings, walked miles, appealed through posters and social media and even contacted mediums in a bid to find six-year-old collie Tali.

Naomi, from Saundersfoot, had only adopted Tali from the the Sheepdog/Collie Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Crymych last October.

In thanks for her new-found friend, the centre is one of the charities being supported by the new book Dragon she has produced with writer Catherine Thomas.

“I fell in love with him right away,” said Naomi, a long-time dog owner. "I’d only had him for four months, but he slipped into my heart and life as if we had always belonged to each other.”

Naomi painted this handsome portrait of Tali. (Image: Naomi Tydeman)

In early March, Naomi - who works out of her studio in Cob Lane, Tenby - was an invited guest artist at the International Watercolour Festival in Cordoba, Spain.

“It was an honour to have been asked and so I went,” she said.

“Knowing that I would be in Spain for a week, I took Tali to see the dog sitter quite often and he had a couple of ‘sleepovers’ to reassure him that I would come back.

"But on the fourth day that I was gone, he ran away.

"As you can imagine, it has been an emotional rollercoaster ever since, and everything that can be done is being done - but eight weeks have passed and there is no sign of him.

"I have chased possible sightings all over south Pembrokeshire, but they were never him.

'Missing' posters for Tali have been put out near and far. (Image: Naomi Tydeman)

"He is all over Facebook, posters are everywhere, all the relevant institutions have been informed and alerted, I have walked miles, asked everybody I see, and contacted mediums who have tried to help."

Tali is a six-year-old black and white, fully-trained working collie.

He has ginger black legs, white front legs, nose, chest and left-side ruff, as well as distinctive split ginger eyebrows.

When he went missing, he was wearing an orange collar with a tag, and he is chipped.

If anyone sees Tali, they are advised not to shout at him or chase him.

Anyone who has any information is asked to ring 01834 845540 or 07592 949958.