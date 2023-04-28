The two fragments of the silver brooch which dates back to the 13th or 14th century were discovered by Jake Webster of Manorbier, while he was metal detecting in a field under pasture in the Wiston area on June 30 2020.

A treasure inquest yesterday, April 27, heard that the brooch fragments are decorated with groups of fine notches, filled with niello; a black metallic alloy of sulphur with silver, copper, or lead that is used to fill designs that have been engraved on the surface of a metal.

Brooches of this type, with niello decoration were popular across Medieval Wales and date from the thirteenth- to mid-fourteenth centuries.

Similar examples have been found in Anglesey, Brecon, Wrexham and Cilgerran.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, declared the brooch treasure, stating that it met the criteria of being more than 300 years old and being comprised of more than 10 percent silver.

He said that Haverfordwest Museum has expressed an interest in acquiring the brooch for its collections, following its independent valuation via the Treasure Valuation Committee.