TENBY is a beautiful town which has gone from a bustling port to a popular tourist destination with its stunning beaches, colourful houses and historic landmarks.
In this week's nostalgia feature, we will be looking back at pictures from years and centuries gone by showing Tenby.
How much do you think Tenby has changed from these pictures?
The pictures are from the Western Telegraph archive and our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
