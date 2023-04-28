Rosemary Anne Russell, 87, who was from Tenby, was found face down in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Tenby on December 29 last year.

Assistant Pembrokeshire coroner, Gareth Lewis, heard that she had sustained ‘substantial head injuries’ during the fall.

Members of the public, including an off-duty police officer, came to her aid and administered CPR before the arrival of the emergency services.

After continuing CPR paramedics detected a pulse and Mrs Russell was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

However, her injuries were not survivable, and she died later that night.

At the inquest Mrs Russell’s family thanked all those who had come to her aid in the churchyard.

“We are grateful to everybody who tried to help Mum,” they said. “We are grateful that they did what they could.”

Coroner’s Officer PC James Lang said that Mrs Russell had previously collapsed at home before the fall at St Mary’s.

A post-mortem gave the primary causes of death as traumatic brain injuries, a fall and complete heart block.

This is condition that can affect the flow of blood to the body and brain and can cause dizziness and feeling faint.

Mr Lewis said that the heart block would have caused the fall which in turn lead to the head injury.

“Mrs Russell sustained head injuries in an accidental fall in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Tudor Square, Tenby,” he said, recording a conclusion of accidental death.

He thanked Mrs Russell’s family for attending the inquest and extended his sympathy to them.