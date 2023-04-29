To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Nicola Jane Dyer (Fishguard)

Suddenly but peacefully at home with her family on Sunday, April 16, Nicola of Vergam Terrace, Fishguard. Beloved daughter of Michael and Suzanne, much loved sister to James, Jennie, Amy and Robin, loving aunty to Sophie and Rupert, cherished niece to Dilly and Jem.

Funeral service on Wednesday, May 3 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10:45am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Malcolm Harold Graves (Hook)

The very sad passing of Malcolm Harold Graves at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, April 6. Much-loved husband to Beverley, brother to Barbara, father to Wendy-Siân and Anna-Cariad, he will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Friday, May 12, 12.15pm at Tabernacle Congregational Church followed by Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, in memory of Malcolm for Mission to Seafarers, Apostleship of the Sea, Crisis and/or Paul Sartori Foundation can be made directly to your chosen charity. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Megan Griffiths (Johnston)

Robert and Allen Griffiths sadly announce the death of their beloved mother Megan Griffiths on Thursday, April 6 at Withybush Hospital aged 101. Megan resided at Bulford Road, Johnston and was the widow of John Griffiths.

The funeral is to take place on Thursday, May 11 at Pisgah Chapel, Creswell Quay, Pembrokeshire at 11am. No flowers, the family will make a donation at an appropriate time. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gareth Howells (Fishguard)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, April 14 of Gareth, aged 72 years of Bryn Llewellyn, Fishguard. Much loved husband of Heather, cherished father of Dorian, Dyfan and Ryan, treasured by April and grandson Harri, a dear brother and friend to many.

The funeral service was held on Friday, April 28 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11:30am followed by interment at St Mary's Churchyard, Fishguard. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Denzil Jeremy (St. Davids)

Died peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, April 10 aged 72 years. Denzil the beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father of Nicola, Lynette and Geraint. Devoted grandfather of Cerys and a much-loved relative and friend.

The funeral service took place on Tuesday, April 25. Donations if desired for Shalom House, 113 Nun Street, St.Davids Pembs SA62 6BP. Enquiries to W.G.Mathias & Daughter, St.Davids 01437 720537.

Jessie Manson (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Friday, April 7 at Withybush Hospital, Jessie (formerly of Dyffryn, Goodwick). Beloved wife of the late Billy, loving mother of Paul, Colin and the late Karen, a much-loved mother-in-law and grandmother.

The funeral service was held on Friday, April 28 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 4pm. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Dementia UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Michael Charles Hughes (Lamphey)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, April 15 of Michael Charles Hughes, affectionately known as 'Mike', aged 80 years of West Hill, Lamphey. Beloved husband of Myra. Dearly loved dad of Jonathan and father-in-law to Harriet. Cherished grandad of Isabella.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired, for Parkinson's UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mavis Pryce-Jones (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, April 15, Mavis, aged 87 years of County Sports, Haverfordwest. Beloved wife of the late Neville, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Heidi and Gary and devoted grandmother of Aaron.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at 12noon at Bethesda Baptist Church, Haverfordwest followed by interment at Molleston Baptist Church near Templeton at approximately 1.45pm. You are invited to include a splash of colour to reflect her vibrant spirit. Floral tributes greatly received or donations in lieu of flowers for Diabetes UK or Withybush Hospital Frailty Unit (Please make cheques payable to Hywel Dda University Health Board) to Mr Glan Phillips, Bryn-y-Fran, Haverfordwest SA61 2HL. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Elvet Jenkins Jenkins (Johnston)

Elvet passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, April 9, aged 88 years. Much-loved, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service is being held on Saturday, April 29 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Elvet for West Wales Care & Repair can be made via BACS to Bank: Barclays, Sort Code: 20-37-90, Account Number: 10546046. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Margaret Elizabeth Hallwood (Narberth)

Peacefully on Monday, April 17, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Margaret of Croft Villas, Narberth, Beloved wife and best friend of Alan, dear mother of Stephen and Alice, Ria and Ollie, loving and proud mamgu of Amelie, fond sister of Mary, Glyndwr, Huw, Janet and the late Elfed, cherished daughter of Euros and the late Eirlys Thomas, (Bryngwelltyn).

Funeral service at Bethesda Baptist Chapel, High Street, Narberth, on Saturday, April 29 at 10.30am, followed by Cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am for close family and friends only. Please wear a splash of colour for Margaret. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The 1st Response Team, Narberth, c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. 01437 563319.

Rosina Anne Phillips (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly on Tuesday, April 18 at home of Rosina Anne Phillips affectionately known as 'Rose' aged 73 years of Connaught Place, Pembroke Dock. Beloved wife of Rob. Cherished mum of Emily and Kate. Dearly loved mother-in-law of John and Lee. Treasured grandma of Katharine, James, Beth and Ben. Much-loved sister of Val and Liz.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 9 at Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg at 11:15am. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Pembroke Ladies Lifeboat Guild and Pembrokeshire Cancer Support c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Owen Devonald Morgan (Cwm Abergwaun)

Yn dawel yn Ysbyty Llwynhelyg ar ddydd Iau, 6ed Ebrill, Owen o Cwm Abergwaun. Priod annwyl Nansi, tad, tadcu a hen-datcu cariadus.

Peacefully on Thursday, April 6 at Withybush Hosptial, Owen of Lower Town, Fishguard. Beloved husband of Nansi, a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Angladd ddydd Sadwrn, 29ain Ebrill yn Amlosgfa Parc Gwyn, Arberth am 12:15y.p. Blodau'r teulu yn unig. Rhoddion os dymunir tuag at 'RNLI' trwy law Paul Jenkins a'i Feibion Trefnwyr Angladdau, Feidr Castell, Abergwaun, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 29 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'RNLI' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Jean Howard (Milford Haven)

Jean Howard of Milford Haven passed away peacefully at East Park Care Centre, Jeffreyston, Kilgetty on Friday, April 7 Aged 92 years. Much-loved wife of the late Norman Howard, mother of Andrea Howard Lewis and mother-in-law of David Lewis.

A private cremation was held on Wednesday, April 26. As a life-long animal lover mum has requested any donations in her memory be made to Greenacres Animal Rescue.

John Davies (Prendergast)

John passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 12, aged 84 years. Much-loved husband to Louise Davies (née Arnold) he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Wednesday, May 3 at 11am at St. David & St. Patrick Catholic Church, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of John can be sent to Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Cyril Austin Lewis (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, April 12, Cyril Austin Lewis, aged 87 years of Haverfordwest. Devoted and loving husband of the late Shirley, dearly loved father and father-in-law to Gary and Heidi and Helena and David, cherished grandfather of Jessica and Jason, Aaron and Georgie and adored great-grandfather of Tilly and Evie.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, April 27 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Floral tributes greatly received. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Shirley Elizabeth Payne (Freystrop)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Monday, April 17 of Shirley Elizabeth Payne, aged 82 years, of St. Clements Park, Freystrop. A beloved wife of John, a devoted mother of Roger and Debbie, a loving grandmother of Andrew, Emily and Amy and a cherished great-grandmother of Travis, Evan and Delilah, Shirley was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 12noon at Middle Hill Congregational Chapel, Freystrop followed by interment at Freystrop Cemetery. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

William George (Camrose)

William George, Trenorgan, Camrose and formerly Middle Hasguard Farm, died peacefully after a short illness, on Saturday, April 22, aged 89 years at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary, devoted father and father-in-law of Caroline and Brian, Richard and Joan and Julian and Helen, a treasured grandfather and great grandfather and a much-loved brother-in-law to Hilary and Valerie.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 3 at 2pm at St. David's Church, Prendergast followed by a strictly private family committal service. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Philip Scale (St Brides)

Suddenly at his home on Saturday, April 8 Phillip Scale of Eastfield Farm, St. Brides aged 70 years. Beloved son of the late Harold and Sylvia, much loved brother of Shan and Russell, loving uncle of Chris and Lisa, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. He had his final wish passing away on the farm he loved.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Greenacres Animal Rescue Pembrokeshire may be sent c/o Lisa Bradley, Silverdene, Pelcomb Cross, Haverfordwest SA62 6AA. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Ronald John Gwyther (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, April 15 of Ronald John Gwyther, affectionately known as 'Ron' aged 85 years of Milton Terrace, Pembroke Dock, formerly of East End, Pembroke. Devoted husband of Sylvia. Dearly loved dad of Annamarie, Samantha and Emma and father-in-law to Dai and Luke. Cherished grandad of Daniel, Jordan, Jadie, Tia and Ellie.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 4 at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 2pm followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. There will be family flowers or donations, if so desired, for the British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS. (01646) 682680 and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Glesni Wynn Williams (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at her home in Haverfordwest, on Monday, April 10, Glesni Wynn Williams, aged 88 years and formerly of Saundersfoot. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sian and Jeremy, devoted grandmother of Rhys and Rhian, sister of Carwyn and aunt to Catherine.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at 3.15pm, Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to Get The Boys A Lift, 7A, Dew Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1ST. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.