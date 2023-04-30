The event, at St Mary’s Church House in Tenby, featured art, artisan crafts, pre-loved and vintage items, ceramics, recycled leather and antiques.

Meryl Sharp, on behalf of The Friends Committee, which organised the fayre, thanked the stall holders for making the event such a success; Terry Evans and Dennis Chiffi of St Mary’s Church House for liaising over the hall, together with also Neil Westerman, Harry Gardiner, Joan Davies for their generous help; and everyone who had contributed to the successful raffle, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s who also provided café beverages.

Ceramics and art-work featured on the stalls. (Image: Friends of Tenby Museum)

She added: “The Friends Committee thank all the public who supported this great event.

“All monies generated from the Fayre will go to help Tenby Museum and Art Gallery which is such an historic asset, high up on Castle Hill in our beautiful town of Tenby.”

Anyone who woul like to join the Friends, as either a Friend of the Museum, the100 Club, or the committee is asked the museum directly for information.

The museum is also looking for volunteers in different capacities.