Rory Anthony Phillip John Cuneen was born in Pembroke Dock and lived in Neyland.

Coroner’s officer PC Carrie Sheridan said that the 50-year-old had a history of alcohol misuse and suffered with his mental health.

On October 13 he had been reported as a missing person following concerns that he would lose his job.

At 11.30 on October 16 a friend visited his flat. He got no response and contacted the landlord to let him in.

On entering the flat there was a smell of gas and Mr Cuneen could be seen on the floor by the window.

There was a disposable barbeque on the floor and the flat windows were closed.

A post-mortem was carried out by Dr John Murphy.

Toxicology tests showed a blood ethanol concentration of 410 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood.

A concentration of more than 300 microgrammes per 100 millilitres can been associated with fatality.

The carbon monoxide levels were at 70.5 percent, levels from 15-35 percent are within the toxic range while levels above 50 percent can prove lethal.

Dr Murphy gave the cause of death as carbon monoxide poisoning and elevated blood alcohol concentration.

Assistant coroner Gareth Lewis asked if there had been a suggestion that Mr Cuneen may take his life if he lost his employment, this was confirmed as correct by coroner’s officer PC Carrie Sheridan.

Mr Cuneen’s sister said that at the time of his death Mr Cuneen hadn’t lost his job, he was still employed.

Mr Lewis said that he was satisfied that Mr Cuneen had taken deliberate steps to end his life.

In the days leading up to his death there had been concerns that he would lose his job and concerns over his mental health and wellbeing, he said.

He concluded: “Mr Cuneen killed himself while he was struggling with his mental health.”

He extended his sympathies to Mr Cuneen’s family as well as thanking his sister for attending the inquest.

If you need support with your mental health you can contact mind.org.uk or the Samaritans for help and support.