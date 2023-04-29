Earlier this week, members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on April 24, heard an update on the £20m South Quay development by Pembroke Castle, with the previous administration coming in for strong criticism.

Led by Pembrokeshire County Council, the £20,335,076 South Quay project centres on the rebuild of formerly derelict properties on Castle Terrace to create a new public visitor centre, library and café.

Landscape and public realm enhancements will bring the burgage plots back into productive use.

Asbri Planning Ltd has been commissioned by the county council to undertake the pre-application consultation for the second phase of the project, in respect of a proposed planning application for the demolition of the existing public toilet at South Quay, and refurbishment and extension of the listed building 7 Northgate Street for a community hub with associated infrastructure work.

The community hub would provide a service for older people, learning and skills areas to support independent living, and continued education for people with disability, and supported employment opportunities.

The council’s proposals also include environmental enhancements, improvements to the parking area at South Quay and improved access between the Henry Tudor visitor centre and the waterfront.

At this week’s Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet, the previous administration running the county came in for strong criticism by senior councillors, who felt they had allowed the buildings at South Quay to deteriorate.

Speaking at the April 24 meeting, Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change Councillor Paul Miller said South Quay was a “very important part of our regeneration agenda”.

“Pembroke is – or should be – a jewel in the crown of the county of Pembrokeshire; I’m determined we will do everything we possibly can to help that community regenerate that town.

“We can’t do that if we leave super-prominent cluster of buildings right adjacent to the castle in the centre of Pembroke looking dreadful while they gently fall down.

“We are determined to support Pembroke and invest in it; we have created a scheme that’s capable of attracting external funding, and we’re delivering.”

He added: “Because of that neglect this has been a challenging programme. For me, this is very much about saying to Pembroke: ‘You’re not forgotten, you’re not neglected’.”

The pre-application consultation for Phase 2 may be viewed here.

If you are unable to access the documents electronically you may request copies of this information by emailing here

Anyone who wishes to make representations about this proposed development must do so by May 26.