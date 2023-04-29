We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week we chose the theme of bridges, asking our readers to show us their favourite photo they have taken of bridges.

Our members submitted dozens of photos of bridges all across the county. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Bridge before the Cleddau. Picture: Aaron Clayton

Bridge in Haverfordwest. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Under the Cleddau Bridge. Picture: Helena Photography

Bridge in Haverfordwest. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Eight Arch Bridge, Stackpole. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Bridge at St Catherine's Island. Picture: Marc Evans

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.