OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week we chose the theme of bridges, asking our readers to show us their favourite photo they have taken of bridges.

Our members submitted dozens of photos of bridges all across the county. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Bridge before the Cleddau. Picture: Aaron ClaytonBridge before the Cleddau. Picture: Aaron Clayton

Western Telegraph: Bridge in Haverfordwest. Picture: Rosemary ReesBridge in Haverfordwest. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Western Telegraph: Under the Cleddau Bridge. Picture: Helena PhotographyUnder the Cleddau Bridge. Picture: Helena Photography

Western Telegraph: Bridge in Haverfordwest. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonBridge in Haverfordwest. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Eight Arch Bridge, Stackpole. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenEight Arch Bridge, Stackpole. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Western Telegraph: Bridge at St Catherine's Island. Picture: Marc EvansBridge at St Catherine's Island. Picture: Marc Evans

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.