Taking place in Llandovery this year, the annual Welsh-language youth festival of literature, music and performing arts is organised by Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which takes place between May 29 and June 3, as well as for the Triban Festival cerlbration of contemporary Welsh music.

This year, there will be free entry to low-income families, and there are two ways for them to claim their free tickets.

• Urdd £1 membership – an e-mail will be sent to families who receive the Urdd £1 membership with information of how to claim their ticket. The e-mail will include a unique discount code that can only be used once with their account.

• Application form – an application form can be completed on the Urdd’s website to claim low-income tickets. Before tickets can be claimed, the person or family will need to confirm that they are eligible within the listed criteria. Full information and criteria of who can apply for the low-income tickets will be available on the Urdd website.

This weekend is also the launch of the Harddu Sir Gâr competition, organised by the Mentrau Iaith, which encourages Carmarthenshire communities, businesses and schools to be named the best decorated as the county prepares to welcome the Urdd Eisteddfod to Llandovery.

Bunting is available to purchase from the Egin and the Atom in Carmarthen - £12 for 10m, with other locations to be confirmed soon.

For information about the competition and more visit the council’s dedicated Urdd webpage: newsroom.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/2023/2/urdd-llandovery/

Cllr. Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council said: “The whole of Carmarthenshire is getting ready to welcome Eisteddfod yr Urdd. Let us all get into the spirit of the celebrations by decorating our homes, businesses, schools and communities and give a real spectacle to visitors of our county as they travel to the Eisteddfod at Llandovery.

“Attending the Urdd Eisteddfod, in their own county, will be a unique experience to the children and young people of Carmarthenshire. I’m delighted, therefore, that a free entry provision to families on low-income is being made available, so every family and child in Carmarthenshire has the opportunity to attend this unique and special festival.”

Tickets for the Eisteddfod and Triban Festival are on sale now.

Tickets for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 will also include access to the Triban Festival.

The ticket prices will increase on May 29.

Find out more on the Urdd website.