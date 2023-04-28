The defendants faced charges of harassment, speeding, and failing to identify the driver of a car which had allegedly committed an offence.

The cases were heard in Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 19.

LEWIS CHERONE, 41, of Steps Road in Sageston, was fined after admitting harassment.

Cherone pleaded guilty to an offence of harassment without violence between November 9 and December 20 last year, having sent unwanted messages to the complainant and attended their home

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 19, Cherone was fined £120.

He must also pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order from the complainant and another person until April 18, 2024.

MATTHEW LLOYD, 47, of Sandyke Road in Broad Haven, was caught speeding in an Audi on the A487.

Lloyd was caught doing 47mph in an Audi A4 on the A487 at Simpson Cross – a 30mph limit – on June 8.

He pleaded guilty to speeding, and was fined £276 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 19.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had four points added to his licence.

ANNE NEWTON, 67, from Cwmcych near Newcastle Emlyn, has been ordered to pay more than £500 after not naming the driver of a car alleged to have been speeding.

The offence related to a Ford Ranger, which was caught doing 35mph on the A484 at Rhos – a 30mph limit – on March 29 last year.

She pleaded not guilty on February 6 to an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

However, at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 19, she was found guilty.

Newton was fined £300, and must pay costs of £250 and a £34 surcharge. She also received six points on her licence.