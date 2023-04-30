The pair – who cannot be identified due to their age – had their cases heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 20.

They were caught stealing £12-worth of Budweiser from Iceland in Haverfordwest on March 31.

On the same day, they both damaged a concrete pillar in Tesco in Milford Haven.

Both teenagers were then caught in possession of cannabis on April 9.

They pleaded guilty to each of these charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 20.

One of the teenagers, from Neyland, was also accused of stealing an Amari watch and a Rolex watch – worth around £200 – from a property between October 8 and 9.

They also were charged with assault by beating on a man on September 20.

The teenager had admitted these offences on February 9.

And, upon appearing in court on April 20, the teenager also admitted sending a grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or menacing message on April 4.

The Neyland teenager was made the subject of a Youth Rehabilitation Order until October 2024 – which includes a four-month curfew from 8pm to 8am, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

They must also pay £50 in compensation to the victim of the assault and £6 in compensation to Iceland in Haverfordwest.

The other teenager, from Camrose, was referred to a Youth Offender Panel for a total of 12 months, and must pay £6 in compensation to Iceland in Haverfordwest.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction for the teenagers’ cannabis was made.