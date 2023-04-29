If you want to get your car sparkling clean for the bank holiday weekend, then head for Tenby Fire Station this morning, Saturday April 29.
There you'll find the town's firefighters and Tenby RNLI crew members at the ready in their yellow wellies to give vehicles a good hose-down.
But hurry! The car wash extravangaza is only on between 11am and 1pm.
All proceeds are in aid of the RNLI.
