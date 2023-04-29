The funeral of Eve Smith took place yesterday (Friday, April 28).

There were solemn scenes near the Smith family home, where more than 100 relatives, friends and neighbours gathered to pay their respects.

At the family’s request, many people had added to their outfits a touch of baby pink, which was also the colour of the flower arrangements in the procession.

Led by a carriage pulled by two striking black horses, mourners walked in the road towards St Woolos cemetery.

Along the route many residents came out of their homes to line the streets in solidarity with Ms Smith’s family.

A group of bikers, including a number of members of the Valleys Commandos, followed behind the funeral procession, which then made its way past the Handpost to St Woolos Cathedral.

Awaiting the procession, mourners filled the entrance to the cathedral as the hearse and carriage passed by.

Here too, people came out of their homes to stand quietly in solidarity with the Smith family.

Many of the mourners made their way inside the cathedral, but such was the outpouring of feeling from the city, many had to fill the grounds with more still on the street outside.

A hymn - All Things Bright and Beautiful - was sung as the ceremony began.

A short silence was impeccably observed, with passing bus drivers stopping so as not to interrupt the solemnity.

Readings from the Bible were given, before stories about Ms Smith were told in a celebration of her life.

The funeral then made its way to St Woolos Cemetery.

Ms Smith, 21, was one of three people who died in a crash on the A48 in St Mellons on Monday, March 6.

Eve Smith, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were also killed in the crash.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Thomas

Why we sometimes report funerals

Press reporting funerals is not new. Only 30-40 years ago it was a rite of passage for young reporters to attend funerals, collecting the names of mourners for publication.

Today, it is likely only high-profile funerals or memorial services are covered. A death is a deeply personal tragedy but also a public event and something that affects both the community as well as the family.

If someone is well-known or their death was a public tragedy that impacted the wider community, we might choose to report on the funeral. Funerals are, by and large, public events. Sometimes we may choose not to attend the service, but to report on the funeral procession or arrival of mourners.