VRï, a chamber folk trio featuring Pontardawe’s Aneirin Jones (violin and vocals) and bandmates Jordan Price (cello and vocals) and Patrick Rimes (viola and violin), from Cwmafan and Bethesda, won the Best Album award at the 2023 Wales Folk Awards for their record Islais a Genir (A Sung Whisper), which was recorded in Haverfordwest and released in October.

The album tells the stories of those who struggled 200 years ago to connect to the present day and give a sense of belonging and uplifting freedom.

It is the band’s second album and followed their acclaimed 2019 debut Tŷ Ein Tadau, which also won Best Album at the 2019 Wales Folk Awards.

VRï also picked up the Best Instrumental Track for Yr Ehedydd at the awards, which took place at Hoddinott Hall, Wales Millennium Centre, in Cardiff on Thursday, April 20.

The awards are in partnership with Wales’ folk development agency Trac Cymru, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, the Arts Council of Wales and individuals from the world of Welsh folk music to recognise the talent of the ever-growing folk sector in Wales.

In May, VRï will be playing across the UK in festivals, headline shows and support slots which will include a show supporting Breabach on June 6 at Mwldan, Cardigan.