Diesel prices in Pembrokeshire are dropping, with one filling station in the county offering a price of below £1.40 per litre.
According to the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch Facebook group, which publishes a weekly fuel Top Ten, the latest price for the fuel at Kiln Park, Tenby is 139.9 per litre,
That’s nearly 20p per litre less than the UK average for diesel, according to motoring organisation RAC.
Over on the unleaded price front, the supermarket giants are finally bringing their prices more in line with the county’s independent retailers, with Tesco, Asda and Morrisons prices all featuring in the Facebook group’s top five.
The top unleaded petrol price spot, as of Friday April 28, was taken by Tesco in Milford Haven with a 137.9 offering.
The current UK average price for unleaded is 146.50, according to the RAC.
Here’s the latest Pembrokeshire Top Ten for both unleaded and diesel, with thanks to Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch's John Durham for compiling.
Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 136.9p Tesco, Milford Haven
No. 2 - 137.7p Gulf, North Road, Milford Haven; Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 3 - 139.9p Tesco, Haverfordwest; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Johnston; Tesco, Pembroke Dock
No. 4 - 142.9p Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Pelcomb; Kiln Park, Tenby; Robeston Wathen
No. 5 - 143.9p Letterston; Square and Compass; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Eglwyswrw
No. 6 - 144.9p Gernant Garage, Maenclochog
No. 7 - 145.9p Crymych; Lamphey
No. 8 - 146.9p Begelly/Kilgetty; Llanddewi Velfrey
No. 9 - 147.9p Murco Garage, Maenclochog
No. 10 - 149.9p Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 139.9p Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 144.9p Begelly/Kilgetty; Crymych
No. 3 - 147.9p Robeston Wathen
No. 4 - 149.7p Gulf, North Road, Milford Haven
No. 5 - 149.9p Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Llanddewi Velfrey
No. 6 - 154.9p Tesco, Pembroke Dock
No. 7 - 151.9p Eglwyswrw
No. 8 - 152.9p Lamphey; Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen
No. 9 - 153.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 10 - 153.9p Murco Garage, Maenclochog
