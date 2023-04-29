According to the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch Facebook group, which publishes a weekly fuel Top Ten, the latest price for the fuel at Kiln Park, Tenby is 139.9 per litre,

That’s nearly 20p per litre less than the UK average for diesel, according to motoring organisation RAC.

Over on the unleaded price front, the supermarket giants are finally bringing their prices more in line with the county’s independent retailers, with Tesco, Asda and Morrisons prices all featuring in the Facebook group’s top five.

The top unleaded petrol price spot, as of Friday April 28, was taken by Tesco in Milford Haven with a 137.9 offering.

The current UK average price for unleaded is 146.50, according to the RAC.

Here’s the latest Pembrokeshire Top Ten for both unleaded and diesel, with thanks to Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch's John Durham for compiling.

Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 136.9p Tesco, Milford Haven

No. 2 - 137.7p Gulf, North Road, Milford Haven; Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 3 - 139.9p Tesco, Haverfordwest; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Johnston; Tesco, Pembroke Dock

No. 4 - 142.9p Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Pelcomb; Kiln Park, Tenby; Robeston Wathen

No. 5 - 143.9p Letterston; Square and Compass; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Eglwyswrw

No. 6 - 144.9p Gernant Garage, Maenclochog

No. 7 - 145.9p Crymych; Lamphey

No. 8 - 146.9p Begelly/Kilgetty; Llanddewi Velfrey

No. 9 - 147.9p Murco Garage, Maenclochog

No. 10 - 149.9p Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 139.9p Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 2 - 144.9p Begelly/Kilgetty; Crymych

No. 3 - 147.9p Robeston Wathen

No. 4 - 149.7p Gulf, North Road, Milford Haven

No. 5 - 149.9p Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Llanddewi Velfrey

No. 6 - 154.9p Tesco, Pembroke Dock

No. 7 - 151.9p Eglwyswrw

No. 8 - 152.9p Lamphey; Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen

No. 9 - 153.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 10 - 153.9p Murco Garage, Maenclochog