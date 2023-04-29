Lidl has revealed 30 locations in south Wales where it would like to build new stores.
The supermarket giant is looking to expand its portfolio from its current 950 stores to 1100 UK-wide.
Lidl continues to experience "record growth" and has already opened 15 new stores in the past three months alone, following on from a total of 50 in 2022.
Lidl site requirements
The potential sites Lidl are looking to acquire must meet certain requirements.
These requirements include:
- Prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.
- Freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.
- Unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces.
- 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes. Town centre or edge of centre and retail parks
It has outlined potential locations it would like to use to build new stores in south Wales including Newport, Cardiff, Barry, Swansea and Ebbw Vale.
In Pembrokeshire, Lidl has once again repeated its desire to set up shop in Tenby, while the company would also like to find a new site for its existing store in Pembroke Dock.
Proposed new Lidl store locations in south and mid Wales
- Aberdare North (relocation)
- Abergavenny
- Barry
- Blackwood
- Brecon
- Bridgend
- Builth Wells
- Burry Port
- Caerphilly North
- Caldicot
- Cardiff - City Centre
- Cardiff - Cyncoed
- Cardiff - Llanrumney
- Cardiff - Thornhill/Lisvane
- Ebbw Vale
- Hereford - North/West
- Hereford - South
- Ledbury
- Leominster
- Llandrindod Wells
- Llanelli
- Llantrisant/Church Village
- Llantwit Major/Cowbridge
- Maesteg
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Newport - East
- Newport - North
- Pembroke Dock (rel)
- Penarth
- Pencoed/Bridgend East
- Pontypool
- Pyle
- Risca (rel)
- Ross on Wye
- Swansea - Fforestfach
- Swansea - Killay/Mumbles
- Swansea - Penlan (rel)
- Swansea - Pontarddulais
- Talbot Green
- Treorchy (rel)
- Tenby
- Ystradgynlais (rel)
Lidl GB CEO, Ryan McDonnell, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.
"That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.
“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year.
"This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl.
"As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”
