The supermarket giant is looking to expand its portfolio from its current 950 stores to 1100 UK-wide.

Lidl continues to experience "record growth" and has already opened 15 new stores in the past three months alone, following on from a total of 50 in 2022.

Lidl site requirements

The potential sites Lidl are looking to acquire must meet certain requirements.

Lidl is hoping to own 1100 stores across the UK. (Image: PA)

These requirements include:

Prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces.

1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes. Town centre or edge of centre and retail parks

It has outlined potential locations it would like to use to build new stores in south Wales including Newport, Cardiff, Barry, Swansea and Ebbw Vale.

In Pembrokeshire, Lidl has once again repeated its desire to set up shop in Tenby, while the company would also like to find a new site for its existing store in Pembroke Dock.

Proposed new Lidl store locations in south and mid Wales

Aberdare North (relocation)

Abergavenny

Barry

Blackwood

Brecon

Bridgend

Builth Wells

Burry Port

Caerphilly North

Caldicot

Cardiff - City Centre

Cardiff - Cyncoed

Cardiff - Llanrumney

Cardiff - Thornhill/Lisvane

Ebbw Vale

Hereford - North/West

Hereford - South

Ledbury

Leominster

Llandrindod Wells

Llanelli

Llantrisant/Church Village

Llantwit Major/Cowbridge

Maesteg

Merthyr Tydfil

Newport - East

Newport - North

Pembroke Dock (rel)

Penarth

Pencoed/Bridgend East

Pontypool

Pyle

Risca (rel)

Ross on Wye

Swansea - Fforestfach

Swansea - Killay/Mumbles

Swansea - Penlan (rel)

Swansea - Pontarddulais

Talbot Green

Treorchy (rel)

Tenby

Ystradgynlais (rel)

Over 1.4 million shoppers have turned to Lidl away from competitors in the past 12 months. (Image: PA)

Lidl GB CEO, Ryan McDonnell, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

"That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.

“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year.

"This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl.

"As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”