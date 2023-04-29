The grey horse broke free from his handler and went ‘thundering’ up the town’s High Street, one of the large number of spectators said.

The equine procession was making its way up the street for the second time, and excitement was at a high as the steeds and handlers showed off their speed.

But while nearly at the top of the street, the grey horse was seen to ‘hurl’ his handler to the ground, according to another witness.

“The horse looked completely out of control and kept on running at a ridiculous speed, twice as fast as it would normally go," he said.

The parade had begun as normal at around 2pm after a morning of judging.

The spectator at the top of the street told the Western Telegrapn and Tivyside Advertiser: “I saw the grey hunter-style horse running loose, he must have slipped his reins.

“The parade of horses was nine tenths of the way through at the time, around 2.50pm, when we were suddenly aware of the horse thundering up the road.

“People in the parade started shouting to those ahesd, but one woman – I think she was handling a donkey – couldn’t have heard.

“The next thing we knew, she went down like a sack of spuds.

“I was so shocked that I swore out loud, and I actually feared for the worst…”

The parade was temporarily halted while police who were on duty at the event rushed to the scene, together with a St John Ambulance and a Wales NHS ambulance.

“There was a general hubbub of shock amongst the crowd when it happened, and then an appalling silence,” continued the witness.

“The NHS ambulance left the scene about 3.30pm but there are unconfirmed reports that the person was ‘walking wounded,” he added.

Dyfed-Powys Police, the Wales Ambulance Service and the Barley Saturday parade organisers have been contacted for futher information.