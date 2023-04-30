The search began after the person was thought to have possibly entered the water in the Wards Pier/Rath area of Milford Haven.

Angle RNLI lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams from Broad Haven, Dale and Llansteffan were also tasked to assist in the search, which began at around 10am.

They were joined by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, together with the Milford Haven Port Authority vessel, Water Ranger.

The lifeboat conducted shoreline searches initially in the Milford area, then up the Haven, searching the shoreline as far as Hobbs point.

The Water Ranger was tasked to conduct shoreline searches as far up river as Lawrenny.

The search continued until mid afternoon when further information was received from the police about the whereabouts of the missing person, and all teams were stood down