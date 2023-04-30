The incident took place yesterday, Saturday April 29 at Saddle Head, adjacent to St Govan’s Head.

The person had suffered a lower leg injury and Tenby all-weather lifeboat was called to the scene. The crew’s pagers went off while they were taking part in their annual fundraising car wash at Tenby fire station.

The crew were on the water at 12.10pm and made best speed in restricted visibility, due to dense fog patches, arriving on scene some 35 minutes later.

They prepared their Y-boat ready for launch with medical gases and first aid equipment ready.

With the arrival of the Coastguard rescue helicopter, they stood by, together with coastguards from the St Govan’s team.

Tenby RNLI crew member and press officer Ben James said: “The pilot made the decision to winch the injured casualty from the cliffs, which was done with incredible skill in very limited visibility due to the dense fog.

“The helicopter then landed at the top of the cliff, before handing the casualty over to an awaiting Welsh Ambulance Service crew.

“With the casualty safely in the ambulance, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, arriving at 2.25pm.”