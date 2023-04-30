Community volunteers joined several county councillors on the cross-ward mission to clean up Devonshire Drive, Hopshill Lane, Saundersfoot and the Moreton section of the A478.

The event was a huge success, with 22 bags of litter collected.

The litter pick was organised by Cllr Rhys Jordan and Cllr Chris Williams, with support from Pembrokeshire County Council's street cleansing team.

They were joined by Cllr Vanessa Thomas, Cllr Huw Murphy, and Cllr Alec Cormack, and all the councillors praised the volunteers for their hard work and dedication in helping to keep the community clean.

"I want to thank all the volunteers who came out today to help us clean up our community," said Cllr Jordan, who represents St Mary-out-Liberty and St Florence. "It's great to see so many people coming together to make a difference."

The councillors also thanked Nicky Young and his team from Pembrokeshire County Council street cleansing for their support and contribution in making the event a success.

Everyone was also grateful to Charles Davies at Heatherton World of Adventures for providing hot drinks and bacon rolls to the volunteers after the event.

"It was certainly welcomed after the wet weather," added Cllr Jordan.

The next litter pick is already being planned and councillors are encouraging residents to get involved.

"We hope that more people will join us for the next litter pick," said Saundersfoot South member, Cllr Chris Williams. "It's a great way to make a difference in our community and keep our environment clean and healthy.

"We'd like to thank all the volunteers who participated in the litter pick and are looking forward to working with the community on future events."