The organisers of Cardigan’s Barley Saturday have expressed their ‘regret’ at the incident at yesterday’s parade which led to a woman being injured.
On what was otherwise a highly-successful day, with bumper crowds and ideal weather, there was shock in the High Street when a grey horse bolted.
He was seen ‘thundering’ up the road, according to one witness.
It is understood that he fled after being frightened by girls screaming in the crowd and then ran between a chestnut horse and his handler.
This caused the chestnut horse to also break free and both horses galloped up the road where the chestnut came into contact with the woman, who was also taking part in the parade.
She was subsequently taken to hospital and allowed home later that evening.
The full statement from the Barley Saturday committee is as follows: “We, as a Barley Saturday committee, regret that an incident took place during the parade and sympathise with the lady involved.
“We have made contact with a family member to express our concern and have been told that she has minimal injuries, from which we hope that she makes a full recovery.
“We take our responsibilities very seriously and do everything within our power to negate any risk possible with an event of this kind.
“Any event where animals are involved carries an element of risk.
“Until all the facts are made available to us, we are unable to comment further on this incident.
“It was a very successful day and thanks to the public for turning out in their thousands to support this traditional and unique event.”
The day began with judging at Cardigan showground, ahead of the 2pm parade.
Thousands of people packed into the town centre to enjoy the traditional spectacle, where excitement escalates as the stallions break into a trot to complete the course.
“We had a phenomenal crowd,” said Barley Saturday secretary Tudor Harries. “Last year was fantastic, and I would say that this year was even better.
“The weather was perfect.
“In all, we had 65 magnificent horses and a record turnout of a hundred tractors and 112 vintage vehicles, including two coal lorries and a Richard Bros. bus.”
Leading the parade was the heavy horse turnout supreme champion, John Fletcher of Moylegrove.
His carriage, pulled by Ned and Jack, proudly transported Barley Saturday’s 2023 president Arwyn Bulman of Tregaron, Barley Saturday chairman Alfor Evans and their daughters.
Mr Bulman’s association with Barley Saturday goes back to the 1970s when he was a winning exhibitor of Welsh cobs.
The day’s supreme champion and reserve were both Section D stallions.
Felinmar First Edition, shown by Lowri Reed of Tyngwndwn Stud, nr. Borth took the championship, with the reserve claimed by Tywysog Cymru, Everitt family, Llangadog.
Barley Saturday 2023 results
Supreme champion stallion
Felinmar First Edition, Lowri Reed, Tyngwndwn Stud, nr. Borth
Reserve
Tywysog Cymru, Everitt family, Llangadog
Heavy horse turnout
Supreme champion: John Fletcher, Penrallt Uchaf, Moylegrove, with Ned and Jack.
Reserve: Kester Dagg, Carmarthen.
Individual classes
Section A
Euros Llyr Morgan, Ystradgynlais
Section B
Sarah Russell, St Dogmaels
Section C
Young stock: Rhian Howells, Maenclochog
Junior stallion: Geraint Davies, Newcastle Emlyn
Section D
Young stock: Felinmar First Edition, Tyngwndwn Stud
Senior stallion: Everitt family, Llangadog
Sports horse
Gerrry Evans, Crymych
Heavy horse
Siedi Shires, Llandysul
Traditional coloured stallion
Claire Edwards, Llanfyrnach
Coloured and non-traditional
Genal Stud, Cardigan
Shetland
Howell Thomas, Whitland
Donkey
Aled George, Cardigan
Any other breed under 13.2
Roxy Thomas, Mydroilyn, Llanarth
Any other breed over 13.2
Helena Davies, St Dogmaels
Turmouts
Private driving class: Lester Dagg
Tradesman’s turnout: Tim and Dawn Hawker, Laugharne
Heavy horse with non-show harness: John Fletcher, Moylegrove
Best-dressed heavy horse shown in shown harness: Dyfed Shires, Eglwyswrw
*For more Barley Saturday pictures, see the next editions of the Western Telegraph and Tivyside Advertiser.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here