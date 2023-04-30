On what was otherwise a highly-successful day, with bumper crowds and ideal weather, there was shock in the High Street when a grey horse bolted.

He was seen ‘thundering’ up the road, according to one witness.

It is understood that he fled after being frightened by girls screaming in the crowd and then ran between a chestnut horse and his handler.

This caused the chestnut horse to also break free and both horses galloped up the road where the chestnut came into contact with the woman, who was also taking part in the parade.

She was subsequently taken to hospital and allowed home later that evening.

The full statement from the Barley Saturday committee is as follows: “We, as a Barley Saturday committee, regret that an incident took place during the parade and sympathise with the lady involved.

“We have made contact with a family member to express our concern and have been told that she has minimal injuries, from which we hope that she makes a full recovery.

“We take our responsibilities very seriously and do everything within our power to negate any risk possible with an event of this kind.

“Any event where animals are involved carries an element of risk.

“Until all the facts are made available to us, we are unable to comment further on this incident.

“It was a very successful day and thanks to the public for turning out in their thousands to support this traditional and unique event.”

The day began with judging at Cardigan showground, ahead of the 2pm parade.

Thousands of people packed into the town centre to enjoy the traditional spectacle, where excitement escalates as the stallions break into a trot to complete the course.

A stallion in full flow in the judging ring. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

“We had a phenomenal crowd,” said Barley Saturday secretary Tudor Harries. “Last year was fantastic, and I would say that this year was even better.

“The weather was perfect.

No fewer than 100 tractors were in the parade. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

“In all, we had 65 magnificent horses and a record turnout of a hundred tractors and 112 vintage vehicles, including two coal lorries and a Richard Bros. bus.”

Leading the parade was the heavy horse turnout supreme champion, John Fletcher of Moylegrove.

ohn Fletcher and his gentle giant shires were again leading the parade as huge crowds looked on. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

His carriage, pulled by Ned and Jack, proudly transported Barley Saturday’s 2023 president Arwyn Bulman of Tregaron, Barley Saturday chairman Alfor Evans and their daughters.

Mr Bulman’s association with Barley Saturday goes back to the 1970s when he was a winning exhibitor of Welsh cobs.

Lowri Reed leads the Supreme Champion. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The day’s supreme champion and reserve were both Section D stallions.

Felinmar First Edition, shown by Lowri Reed of Tyngwndwn Stud, nr. Borth took the championship, with the reserve claimed by Tywysog Cymru, Everitt family, Llangadog.

The splendid turnout of vehicles gathers ahead of the parade. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Barley Saturday 2023 results

Supreme champion stallion

Felinmar First Edition, Lowri Reed, Tyngwndwn Stud, nr. Borth

Reserve

Tywysog Cymru, Everitt family, Llangadog

Heavy horse turnout

Supreme champion: John Fletcher, Penrallt Uchaf, Moylegrove, with Ned and Jack.

Reserve: Kester Dagg, Carmarthen.

A Shetland pony stallion keeps up the pace. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Individual classes

Section A

Euros Llyr Morgan, Ystradgynlais

Section B

Sarah Russell, St Dogmaels

A stallion and his handler in harmony. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Section C

Young stock: Rhian Howells, Maenclochog

Junior stallion: Geraint Davies, Newcastle Emlyn

Section D

Young stock: Felinmar First Edition, Tyngwndwn Stud

Senior stallion: Everitt family, Llangadog

Encouraging words from this stallion's handler. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Sports horse

Gerrry Evans, Crymych

Heavy horse

Siedi Shires, Llandysul

Traditional coloured stallion

Claire Edwards, Llanfyrnach

There's always a big cheer for the parade donkeys! (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Coloured and non-traditional

Genal Stud, Cardigan

Shetland

Howell Thomas, Whitland

Donkey

Aled George, Cardigan

Two youngsters concentrate on the parade. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Any other breed under 13.2

Roxy Thomas, Mydroilyn, Llanarth

Any other breed over 13.2

Helena Davies, St Dogmaels

Heavy horse champions receive their trophies. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Turmouts

Private driving class: Lester Dagg

Tradesman’s turnout: Tim and Dawn Hawker, Laugharne

Heavy horse with non-show harness: John Fletcher, Moylegrove

Best-dressed heavy horse shown in shown harness: Dyfed Shires, Eglwyswrw

It's a dog's life in the classic car parade! (Image: Stuart Ladd)

*For more Barley Saturday pictures, see the next editions of the Western Telegraph and Tivyside Advertiser.