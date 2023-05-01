Rhys Jones netted four goals, including a first half hat-trick, as the recently crowned Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one champions eased to a convincing victory.

Within 10 minutes Scott Delaney created the chance for Jones to fire home the opener, and five minutes later Jones doubled their lead after Luke Hayward’s corner was half cleared.

It got worse still for the Swifts when skipper Scott Delaney headed home from a Haywood cross, although they pulled one back when Ben Steele set-up Declan Carroll to fire home.

Just before the interval, Jones completed his treble when he met Jonny Horgan’s cross from the left to fire into the net - and at 4-1 it already seemed like game over for the Swifts.

A superb 25 yard strike into the top corner from man of match Jones made it 5-1 on the hour and there was no way back for the Swifts, who had defender Ross Jones sent off late on.

It was the eighth time that Goodwick had lifted the prestigious Senior Cup, and it put the seal on a superb campaign in manager Chris O'Sullivan's first season in charge of the side.

The Phoenix lads had already lifted the division one trophy a fortnight earlier, having completed their league campaign with 20 wins and a draw from their 22 league matches.

Hakin United were just a point adrift in runners-up spot after completing their campaign with a 4-2 win over Kilgetty, with two goals each from Adam John and Shane Walsh.

Two days earlier goals from Shane Walsh, with a brace, Scott Paddison and Adam John had seen Hakin comfortably beat Carew 4-0 in their penultimate game of the season.

Hakin United completed the double in division two as league and cup winners. (Image: Hakin United)

Two goals apiece by Thomas Evans and Leon Davies secured Second Division Cup glory for Hakin Seconds with a 5-1 win against Monkton Swifts Seconds in the final.

Josh Richards had equalised for Swifts shortly after the break, but the Vikings took charge with substitute James Trueman sealing the win by firing home their fifth goal.

Hakin United Seconds are the division two champions, with Milford United runners-up, and Cosheston won the division three title, ahead of Camrose in second position.

The Third Division Cup was won by Camrose as two goals from Scott Chalmers sealed a 2-1 win over Lawrenny, who had scored through Sam Davies.

The division four champions are Neyland Seconds, with Kilgetty Seconds the runners-up, and Monkton Swifts Thirds won division five, ahead of New Hedges and Saundersfoot.

In the Fourth Division Cup final, Kilgetty Seconds beat Camrose Seconds 3-1, with goals from Andrew Evans and Carl Gwyther (2) to cancel out Rowan Fair's opener.

St Clears Reserves beat Cosheston Reserves 7-1 in the Fifth Division Cup Final, with goals by Kenzie Edwards-Evans, Morgan Evans, Thomas McCabe, Dylan Cullen, Travis Jones (2) and Craig Holland. Rhys Allison scored a consolation.