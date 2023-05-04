Our future King and Queen gave the thumbs up to Pembrokeshire produce when they visited the county in June 2010.
The pair went walkabout in Tenby’s Tudor Square during a visit of nearly two hours, during which time they met food and drink producers and fishing industry representatives.
Amongst the local food the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed were Pembrokeshire pasties, with the Duchess comparing their pastry favourably to their Cornish counterpart.
The royal couple - on the fifth day of their annual 'summer tour' of Wales - were the flavour of the day with the large crowds who turned out to cheer them on their way through St George’s Street and Tudor Square.
“The Prince and Camilla had so much time for everybody and it’s been an absolutely fantastic day,” said Tenby’s mayor at the time, Councillor Julie Evans, who was one of the first to greet the couple.
The couple were sent on their way with a hamper of local goodies from the award-winning food producers co-operative, Pembrokeshire Produce Direct.
General manager James Ross said: “This visit has been a real boost for us and our producers. It’s great to see the county showcased so beautifully in such a lovely setting as Tenby.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here