The pair went walkabout in Tenby’s Tudor Square during a visit of nearly two hours, during which time they met food and drink producers and fishing industry representatives.

Amongst the local food the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed were Pembrokeshire pasties, with the Duchess comparing their pastry favourably to their Cornish counterpart.

Pasties come under the royal spotlight outside the Pembrokeshire Pasty & Pie Co. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The royal couple - on the fifth day of their annual 'summer tour' of Wales - were the flavour of the day with the large crowds who turned out to cheer them on their way through St George’s Street and Tudor Square.

Local youngsters greeted the royal visitors. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“The Prince and Camilla had so much time for everybody and it’s been an absolutely fantastic day,” said Tenby’s mayor at the time, Councillor Julie Evans, who was one of the first to greet the couple.

The couple were sent on their way with a hamper of local goodies from the award-winning food producers co-operative, Pembrokeshire Produce Direct.

General manager James Ross said: “This visit has been a real boost for us and our producers. It’s great to see the county showcased so beautifully in such a lovely setting as Tenby.”