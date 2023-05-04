One of the first to fly the flags is Saundersfoot, where the community council’s metal Christmas tree has been decked out with patriotic bunting.

A free King’s Coronation Tea will be held in the Regency Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The event is funded by the Regency Hall and Saundersfoot Community Council, and is open to all those residing in the voting ward of Saundersfoot.

Contact 01834 811700 to reserve your place.

In Tenby, town mayor Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall has visited local schools to present pupils with wildflower seeds for them to plant to commemorate the Coronation.

Sunday May 7 will see a Coronation civic service in St Mary’s Church ay 10.30pm, which everyone is welcome to attend.

From noon on Sunday, there will be a Coronation Big Lunch Bring Your Own Picnic in the Community Edible Garden in Southcliff Street.

Tea, coffee and squash will be available, and there are plans for musical entertainment and garden games.

In New Hedges, Coronation celebrations will get underway on the Sunday with a parade through the village by Samba Doc at 11am ahead of a get-together in and around the village hall.

There will be competitions for the best crown, cake and decorated property, craft stalls and activities, vintage sports day games and music from Slipway Ukes.

In St Florence, there will be a King’s Coronation Celebration at the village hall betwwwn 2pm and 8pm.

People can bring their own picnic and drinks, but there is also a bar, hot drinks and, from 5pm, a barbeque.

The event will also feature live music, a bouncy castle, children’s craft activities, old-fashioned games and a tug of war.

There are also many other events planned throughout Pembrokeshire - here's some in the north of the county.

And Pembroke Castle will be staging a three-day celebration of thr Coronaton, including a big screen to show all the action from London.