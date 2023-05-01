Residents from St Davids, as well as from all over Pembrokeshire, travelled to London at the end of last month to join around 60,000 people from 200 organisations in the Unite to Survive demonstration.

Demonstrators from organisations including Extinction Rebellion, Green Peace, NHS unions, faith groups, and many more environmental groups and charities, gathered outside parliament to protest at the government’s lack of action on the climate, environmental and social crises that we face.

For those who couldn’t go but still wanted to get their voices heard, a linked event took place on Cross Square, St Davids.

Around 60 people attended the climate action on Cross Square, St Davids. (Image: Elizabeth Daniels)

This was organised in collaboration with local faith groups, Eco Dewi, TYF and other groups to raise awareness of the climate crisis and was attended by around 60.

Junior and secondary pupils from Ysgol Penryn Dewi and their teachers were able to leave school in their lunch break to join in the action.

They created a banner on which they each wrote or drew their responses to the climate crisis. The Old Cross Hotel very kindly provided 30 packed lunches for the children.

“We wanted to raise awareness in a way that empowers and connects us with our selves, each other and our beautiful planet,” said organiser Elizabeth Daniels.

“We had a survey for people to indicate how concerned they are and suggest ways to cultivate engaged action within our communities right here where we live,”

Afterwards the event on Cross Square, a smaller group practiced silent walking meditation to St Nons Well for a dedication of peace and healing to the world.

“The junior school children said, ‘they loved it and couldn’t wait to do it again’,” said Elizabeth.

Euan Buick from the secondary campus, a member of the Welsh surf team, added: “Surfers against Sewage are very concerned about pollution in the sea and I think it’s important to protect our planet.”