The all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch at 9:10pm on Friday night in response to a report of an overdue windsurfer at Dale.

The casualty had been seen just over an hour previously, but due to the quick onset of heavy fog, there was concern for his welfare when he wasn’t seen to return.

"The lifeboat launched and made best speed under the current poor visibility towards Dale," said a statement from Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"However shortly after launching, the crew were stood down as the windsurfer had safely made his way ashore to the car park.

"With nothing further for the lifeboat, the crew were stood down with thanks and the boat was readied for service once again by 10pm. Dale coastguard rescue team were also tasked to this incident."

The lifeboat crew had a busy start to the Bank Holiday weekend. (Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

Then, at 6:09am on Saturday morning the lifeboat was requested to launch again.

This time, a yacht that had run aground at Brunel Quay, Neyland had requested assistance from the lifeboat. The crew launched and once again made best speed in heavy fog to the casualty vessel.

"Once on scene, the Y boat was deployed to head into the shallow water and discuss options with the yachts skipper," said a statement for Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"With the tide still dropping, and a good few hours before there would be enough water to refloat the vessel the skipper decided to remain onboard.

"The Y boat crew deployed the yachts anchor to ensure the safety and security of the vessel, and the casualty was then happy that he required no further assistance.

"With this, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, and the crew returned ashore with the boat prepared for her next call out just before 9am.

"The yacht refloated on the flood tide and continued its passage to Swansea."

Shortly after, at 10:02am, however, the crew were paged yet again following a request from the coastguard to search for a missing person, believed to have possibly entered the water in the Wards Pier/Rath area.

The lifeboat launched and made best speed to Wards Pier, where they began a search.

The port authority patrol vessel Water Ranger and coastguard rescue teams from Dale, Broad Haven and Llansteffan were also tasked to assist alongside officers from Dyfed Powys Police and the fire service.

"The lifeboat conducted shoreline searches initially in the Milford area, then up the Haven searching the shoreline as far as Hobbs point.," said a statement for Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"The Water Ranger was tasked to conduct shoreline searches as far up river as Lawrenny.

"Whilst the lifeboat was conducting a further search in the South Hook Point area, they happened across another incident.

"Upon investigation, they located a person in difficulty on the cliffs below the coast path. The coastguard were informed and further assets requested to assist, and the all-weather lifeboat stood by."

Angle's lifeboat crew went out in heavy fog. (Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

Shortly after, with the Fire Service now on scene and the incident being resolved the lifeboat received a further tasking.

The coastguard had received a 999 call from the occupants of a vessel with possibly intoxicated crew and a young male onboard, making its way in somewhere on the Haven in poor visibility due to the lingering fog.

"The lifeboat was requested to begin a search in the approximate area calculated form the casualty’s 999 call," described Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"Working alongside the Water Ranger once again, the casualty vessel was located near the Valero oil terminal.

"After a welfare check of the persons onboard, the vessel was escorted to Warrior Way, Pembroke Dock where they could be recovered.

"The lifeboat returned to station after what had been a combined 8 hours at sea.

"A huge thanks must go to the crew who have given up their time to help others, and also to the staff of MRCC Milford Haven Coastguard ops room for their fantastic coordination of multiple incidents on what has been an incredibly busy day around the coast."