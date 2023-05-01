Collage artist Di Ford is running a workshop on World Collage Day in the beautiful surroundings of Hilton Court Gardens, Haverfordwest.

Di is a collage artist who is passionate about encouraging others to embrace their creativity for improved well-being.

Through her immersive Collage Art Experience, Di has helped many people discover their own artistic abilities and experience the therapeutic benefits of making collages.

Di has been creating collages for several years, and her passion for the art form began as a way to cope with personal struggles.

She soon discovered that the act of creating collages not only helped her manage stress and anxiety but also allowed her to express herself in a way that words couldn't.

"I believe that everyone has the capacity to be creative, and that collaging is an excellent way to tap into that creativity," said Di.

"Creating collages is accessible to everyone, regardless of artistic experience, and it's a great way to reduce stress, improve mood, and increase overall well-being."

Through her Collage Art Experiences, Di takes participants on a multi-sensory journey and teaches participants a variety of collage techniques.

She emphasises that the process of creating a collage is just as important as the finished product and encourages individuals to embrace their mistakes and learn from them.

As part of the experience Di introduces simple mindful techniques that encourage a deep sense of calm and wellbeing.

By the end of the experience, participants will have created a stunning collage, and will also have an effective self-care tool that can be used in daily life to connect with the present moment.

"I've seen first-hand the positive impact that collaging can have on individuals," said Di.

"Not only does it help reduce stress and anxiety, but it also provides a sense of accomplishment and empowerment."

Di will be hosting a special Collage Art Experience on Saturday, May 13.

This tea party style event will take place at Hilton Court Gardens, Haverfordwest and provide a unique and interactive way for individuals to explore their creativity and celebrate the art of collaging.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm and is suitable for those aged 16 and over. The cost including all materials, tea and cake is £40.

To book contact Hilton Court on 01437 710262 / 07984 272218.