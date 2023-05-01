The shirts were kindly sponsored by The McCarney Foundation, which was formed in May 2021 in memory of Eugene McCarney, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Eugene was originally from Pembroke and played his cricket for Carew before moving away and settling in Shropshire, where he continued to play for many years at a high level.

The Foundation’s goal is to help children and young people start their own journey into the world of competitive cricket by offering them the simple gift of kindness.

“Everyone at Bosherston and Stackpole Cricket Club is extremely grateful for its generosity and kindness towards our club”, said Lee Smith, honorary treasurer.

“The Seconds have never had a set of sponsored shirts, so this support really helped us and saved both the club as well as individual players from having to spend their own money. - and the whole team now looks very smart in their new kit.

"The foundation’s logo is also on other clothing which players and members can buy from our online shop.

"Eugene was an old school friend and a lovely guy. The McCarney Foundation is a fitting legacy and I’m sure he would have been immensely proud of the work it is carrying out.”