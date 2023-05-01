Fishguard Arts Society’s exhibition in the Courtyard and Studio galleries at Picton Castle and Gardens was opened by Fishguard mayor Cllr Sharon McCarney and is open to the end of this month.

The work on show ranges from landscapes, still life, animal and bird life to local scenes of harbours and towns.

“Inspiration comes through looking and feeling part of this rich and diverse environment,” said the society’s Ruth Goodger.

“It will be fascinating for visitors to see how different artists react to and interpret this beautiful coastal and rural area and its wealth of wildlife.”

Fishguard Arts Society’s annual Painting Challenge will also take part on Sunday, May 28, staring at 11 am and closing at 3pm.

This is a chance for you to pick up your paintbrushes, crayons or pencils and wander around the grounds.

“Picton has wonderful grounds, a walled garden, herb gardens and rolling hills all around. There are beautiful old buildings, woods and lake or you may prefer to paint people as they enjoy the surroundings,” said Ruth.

“If your inclination leans toward wildlife there is a bird of prey flying exhibition every afternoon or discover the Welsh Owl Garden and Zoo where many protected birds are housed.”

On Sunday, May 28, entrance to the castle and to the Painting Challenge is £11. Challenge entrants need to bring their own materials, Maria’s restaurant and café will be open.

Please see Picton Castle’s website for full admittance details at other times.