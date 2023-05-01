Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, Stephen Crabb, nominated Wendy Barnett to attend a prestigious event hosted by the Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP to celebrate the work of charity volunteers right across the UK.

Wendy has been involved with Pembrokeshire Girlguiding for over 55 years and currently leads 1st Hakin Guides, who meet each week during term time at North Road Baptist Church in Milford Haven.

Her longstanding commitment to motivating and inspiring generations of girl guides, has seen here undertake several roles within the charity organisation.

Not only has she has been a positive role model as a Unit Guider in Milford Haven, but she has taken on appointments such as the outdoor activities adviser for Pembrokeshire and Wales, in addition to being involved in Guiding development and serving as a district and division commissioner.

Wendy Barnett at the Local Charity Champions’ reception at 10 Downing Street (Image: Welsh Conservatives)

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to nominate Wendy for this special event in Downing Street," said Mr Crabb.

"She has, and continues to, go above and beyond in supporting young girls in Milford Haven.

"This event today has been a wonderful way to celebrate charity champions like Wendy, whose ongoing commitment to volunteering and supporting young people often goes unnoticed.”

He added: “We are fortunate to have so many people across Pembrokeshire who volunteer their time on a regular basis to support others – be it through the many charities that operate or those active in our sporting environment – it’s what makes our county a special place to live.”

County Commissioner, Kathy Gunner said: “Wendy has been volunteering with Girlguiding for 55 years and having held many roles within the county.

"She can always be relied upon as an enthusiastic member of the team, bringing fun and friendships to an occasion.

"Her commitment to working with girls in the county has meant she has formed lasting memories for so many individuals and created a positive impact on their lives growing up in the area.”

Following her visit to Downing Street, Wendy Barnett, her daughter, Sian – also involved in Pembrokeshire Girlguiding, and son-in-law, Tim, enjoyed a personal tour of the Houses of Parliament.

Wendy Barnett with MP Stephen Crabb at 10 Downing Street. (Image: Welsh Conservatives)

Wendy said: “I was thrilled to receive the invitation (though I did think it was an April fool initially).

"I feel very honoured and humbled to have been invited to the reception at Downing Street and to be in the company of so many charity champions.

"I don’t see myself as a ‘champion’, I’m just an ordinary person who enjoys seeing the development of the girls into confident young women through taking part in the Guiding programme.

"I’d like to thank Stephen Crabb MP for the nomination and for the experience.

"It’s a day I’ll always remember.”

Wendy Barnett outside Number 10. (Image: Stephen Crabb)