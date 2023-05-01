Paul Potter, 66, is covering 586 miles during eight cycling events between now and August 20 to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, Cancer Research Wales and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paul’s wife died of cancer 21 years ago, at the age of just 41, leaving three young children aged seven, nine and 11 at the time.

Ten years after this, Paul was about to start treatment for prostate cancer when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He ended up undergoing a nine-hour craniotomy at Kings College Hospital, London, to remove a golf ball sized tumour.

Since that time Paul has done what he can to raise money and funds for cancer charities. In 2021 he cycled 274 miles in a month to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

This spring and he is more than doubling that to cover nearly 600 miles in a range of cycling sportives.

Paul recently took delivery of a new bike, a Giant Propel Advanced 1 with a SRAM Rival electronic groupset.

The bike weighs about 8.5kg and SRAM Rival eTap AXS derailleurs and Giant Gavia Course 1 tubeless tyres.

Paul picked up his new bike from Mike’s Bikes in Haverfordwest.

“My thanks to Mark and Shaun for making the modifications to the bike necessary for me to negotiate the many hills I will be encountering on my many sportives for my three nominated cancer charities,” said Paul.

Paul has already completed the Daffodil Ride, the Tour de Shane and the Preseli Angel, getting more than 130 miles under his belt already.

His next event will be the gruelling Tour of Pembrokeshire in May, followed by events in Cambridgeshire, Port Talbot, the Isle of Wight and Anglesey.

To sponsor him, go to the fundraising pages linked above.