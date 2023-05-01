This year’s pantomime was Jack and the Beanstalk, playing to sold out audiences who hollered, clapped and cheered through the show with unadulterated joy.

Jack’s mother was played by the irrepressible Geraint Sayers. The talented Geraint also directed, designed and constructed the set.

“It would be unfair to single anyone out,” said Milford Haven town councillor, Eddie Davies. ”All the 50 plus cast, backstage crew and personnel young and old were exceptional, including the loveable Daisy the Cow.”

Cllr Davies said, however, that special mention should go to Caitlyn Arron who stepped into a leading role at very short notice.

There will be more from the Players with junior and senior players’ productions in September of this year. Next year’s Easter panto has already been scheduled for April 1 to 6 2024.